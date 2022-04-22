Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s traded shares were 0.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.12% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the SLRX share is $1.51, that puts it down -439.29 from that peak though still a striking -17.86% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $16.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 390.64K shares over the past three months.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) trade information

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) registered a -17.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.12% in intraday trading to $0.28 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.21%, and it has moved by -13.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.44%. The short interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) is 0.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.46 day(s) to cover.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 94.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, SLRX is trading at a discount of -1685.71% off the target high and -1685.71% off the low.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) shares have gone down -61.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.58% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -59.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $320k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.48 million and $1.27 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 65.20%. While earnings are projected to return 37.90% in 2022.

SLRX Dividends

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s Major holders

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 0.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.26%, with the float percentage being 19.34%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.59 million shares (or 3.51% of all shares), a total value of $1.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.35 million shares, is of Sio Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.38 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $0.39 million.