Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL)

During the last session, Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s traded shares were 1.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.48% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ARTL share is $1.44, that puts it down -278.95 from that peak though still a striking 10.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $18.66M, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ARTL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) registered a -6.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.48% in intraday trading to $0.38 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.83%, and it has moved by -10.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.59%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.08, which implies an increase of 90.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, ARTL is trading at a discount of -1742.11% off the target high and -228.95% off the low.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Artelo Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) shares have gone down -49.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.50% against 0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 64.30% this quarter and then jump 54.50% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.00%. While earnings are projected to return 69.70% in 2022.

ARTL Dividends

Artelo Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 12 and January 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s Major holders

Artelo Biosciences Inc. insiders own 2.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.39%, with the float percentage being 6.57%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.89 million shares (or 2.11% of all shares), a total value of $0.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of Kepos Capital Lp’s that is approximately 0.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.