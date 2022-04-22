RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU)’s 21.82% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.94% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the REDU share is $3.84, that puts it down -156.0 from that peak though still a striking 72.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $69.35M, and the average trade volume was 718.67K shares over the past three months.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) trade information

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) registered a 11.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.94% in intraday trading to $1.50 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.82%, and it has moved by 59.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.16%.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.12 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68.41 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $46.25 million and $55.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.50% and then jump by 24.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.50%. While earnings are projected to return -192.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 24.57% per annum.

REDU Dividends

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 18 and May 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s Major holders

RISE Education Cayman Ltd insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.01%, with the float percentage being 1.01%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.33 million shares (or 0.56% of all shares), a total value of $0.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $53560.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 9767.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7520.0 market value.