Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.61% or -$0.59. The 52-week high for the METC share is $21.73, that puts it down -37.97 from that peak though still a striking 75.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.93. The company’s market capitalization is $705.56M, and the average trade volume was 880.18K shares over the past three months.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. METC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.62.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) trade information

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) registered a -3.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.61% in intraday trading to $15.75 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.77%, and it has moved by 3.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 305.46%.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ramaco Resources Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) shares have gone up 12.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 608.89% against 4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,520.00% this quarter and then jump 630.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 138.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $166.4 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $174.1 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.20%. While earnings are projected to return 877.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.23% per annum.

METC Dividends

Ramaco Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ramaco Resources Inc. is 0.23, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s Major holders

Ramaco Resources Inc. insiders own 11.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.37%, with the float percentage being 34.29%. Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.46 million shares (or 25.88% of all shares), a total value of $155.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.63 million shares, is of ECP ControlCo, LLC’s that is approximately 12.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $76.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $1.72 million.