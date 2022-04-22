Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI): Can A Stock That’s Down -45.74% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s traded shares were 0.61 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.45% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the QSI share is $14.17, that puts it down -247.3 from that peak though still a striking 8.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.72. The company’s market capitalization is $600.62M, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) registered a -4.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.45% in intraday trading to $4.08 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.47%, and it has moved by -14.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.83%.

While earnings are projected to return 82.50% in 2022.

Quantum-Si incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quantum-Si incorporated insiders own 28.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.02%, with the float percentage being 54.67%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 110 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.37 million shares (or 11.26% of all shares), a total value of $62.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.0 million shares, is of Glenview Capital Management, Llc’s that is approximately 5.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $47.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 11.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.5 million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $19.68 million.