Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Up 170.61% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s traded shares were 2.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.68% or -$0.73. The 52-week high for the BTU share is $33.29, that puts it down -25.53 from that peak though still a striking 87.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.44. The company’s market capitalization is $3.56B, and the average trade volume was 10.65 million shares over the past three months.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. BTU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.13.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) registered a -2.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.68% in intraday trading to $26.52 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.30%, and it has moved by 15.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 572.84%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.80, which implies a decrease of -6.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, BTU is trading at a discount of -20.66% off the target high and 32.13% off the low.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Peabody Energy Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares have gone up 88.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 150.00% against 4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 363.00% this quarter and then jump 1,078.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.11 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.16 billion by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.80%. While earnings are projected to return 115.80% in 2022.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Peabody Energy Corporation insiders own 1.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.41%, with the float percentage being 71.19%. Elliott Investment Management L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 246 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 25.86 million shares (or 18.70% of all shares), a total value of $260.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.5 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 7.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $105.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF owns about 9.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.9 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $29.16 million.