Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s traded shares were 7.81 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.65% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the PSFE share is $14.07, that puts it down -372.15 from that peak though still a striking 13.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.59. The company’s market capitalization is $2.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.69 million shares over the past three months.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) registered a -1.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.65% in intraday trading to $2.98 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.31%, and it has moved by -19.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.53%. The short interest in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is 15.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.06, which implies an increase of 41.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, PSFE is trading at a discount of -202.01% off the target high and -17.45% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $357.37 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $362.73 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 84.90% in 2022.

PSFE Dividends

Paysafe Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

Paysafe Limited insiders own 24.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.97%, with the float percentage being 61.23%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 242 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 123.73 million shares (or 84.34% of all shares), a total value of $483.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 59.76 million shares, is of Cannae Holdings, Inc.’s that is approximately 40.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $233.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paysafe Limited (PSFE) shares are iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and iShares Russell Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF owns about 1.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.89 million, or about 1.29% of the stock, which is worth about $7.38 million.