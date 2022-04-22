Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Rose 10.74% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -45.93%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s traded shares were 1.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.62% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the OCGN share is $17.65, that puts it down -629.34 from that peak though still a striking 10.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.16. The company’s market capitalization is $568.92M, and the average trade volume was 11.54 million shares over the past three months.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) registered a -1.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.62% in intraday trading to $2.42 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.17%, and it has moved by -35.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.52%.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ocugen Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) shares have gone down -71.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 103.33% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then jump 150.00% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.86 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 65.20%. While earnings are projected to return 2.30% in 2022.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Ocugen Inc. insiders own 2.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.91%, with the float percentage being 30.66%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.91 million shares (or 6.48% of all shares), a total value of $92.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.32 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 5.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $81.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 7.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.6 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $40.21 million.