Now Is The Time To Buy Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY)

During the last session, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.74% or -$1.33. The 52-week high for the PLAY share is $52.54, that puts it down -11.38 from that peak though still a striking 36.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.83. The company’s market capitalization is $2.29B, and the average trade volume was 1.28 million shares over the past three months.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PLAY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.62.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) trade information

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) registered a -2.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.74% in intraday trading to $47.17 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.79%, and it has moved by 8.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.68%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.75, which implies an increase of 16.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $63.00 respectively. As a result, PLAY is trading at a discount of -33.56% off the target high and 10.96% off the low.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) shares have gone up 31.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.32% against 21.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 152.10% this quarter and then jump 167.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 204.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $368.01 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $421.92 million by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.00%. While earnings are projected to return 146.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.58% per annum.

PLAY Dividends

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s Major holders

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. insiders own 2.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.35%, with the float percentage being 96.56%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 277 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.18 million shares (or 12.76% of all shares), a total value of $236.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.86 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $186.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.67 million, or about 3.45% of the stock, which is worth about $64.01 million.