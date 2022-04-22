Now Is A Good Time To Buy Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST)

During the recent session, Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s traded shares were 3.11 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $74.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.52% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the UPST share is $401.49, that puts it down -436.03 from that peak though still a striking 3.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $72.50. The company’s market capitalization is $6.79B, and the average trade volume was 11.86 million shares over the past three months.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) registered a -0.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.52% in intraday trading to $74.90 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.45%, and it has moved by -40.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.77%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Upstart Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) shares have gone down -78.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.06% against 4.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 140.90% this quarter and then drop -9.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 64.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $300.12 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $334.81 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 747.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

UPST Dividends

Upstart Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

Upstart Holdings Inc. insiders own 13.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.17%, with the float percentage being 53.38%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 626 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.98 million shares (or 5.88% of all shares), a total value of $753.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.98 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $753.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $246.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 million, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $218.66 million.