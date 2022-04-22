Now Is A Good Time To Buy BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO)

During the last session, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s traded shares were 2.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.14% or -$0.77. The 52-week high for the BBIO share is $65.33, that puts it down -552.65 from that peak though still a striking 29.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.56B, and the average trade volume was 2.62 million shares over the past three months.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) registered a -7.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.14% in intraday trading to $10.01 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.86%, and it has moved by -9.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.09%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) shares have gone down -77.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.28% against 7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.90% this quarter and then jump 16.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 881.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.75 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.71 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $122k and $30.48 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19,367.20% and then drop by -87.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -2.50% in 2022.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. insiders own 7.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.18%, with the float percentage being 105.04%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 281 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 31.06 million shares (or 21.10% of all shares), a total value of $518.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.62 million shares, is of Viking Global Investors, L.P.’s that is approximately 18.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $444.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $139.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.62 million, or about 1.78% of the stock, which is worth about $122.69 million.