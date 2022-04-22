Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT):The Stock Was Down 0.0 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s traded shares were 1.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.81% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the NEPT share is $1.58, that puts it down -777.78 from that peak though still a striking 0.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $42.65M, and the average trade volume was 2.97 million shares over the past three months.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. NEPT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) registered a -5.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.81% in intraday trading to $0.18 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.12%, and it has moved by -33.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.95%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.63, which implies an increase of 71.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.63 and $0.63 respectively. As a result, NEPT is trading at a discount of -250.0% off the target high and -250.0% off the low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares have gone down -66.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.29% against 13.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.25 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.45 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -69.50%. While earnings are projected to return -103.70% in 2022.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. insiders own 5.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.44%, with the float percentage being 15.21%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.06 million shares (or 6.01% of all shares), a total value of $6.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.01 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares are Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF owns about 2.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $0.83 million.