My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ): With The Stock Up 16.67 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the recent session, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s traded shares were 0.88 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.30% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the MYSZ share is $2.97, that puts it down -890.0 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $6.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 597.33K shares over the past three months.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MYSZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) registered a 5.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.30% in intraday trading to $0.30 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.87%, and it has moved by -18.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.50%. The short interest in My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 85.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, MYSZ is trading at a discount of -566.67% off the target high and -566.67% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70k as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

MYSZ Dividends

My Size Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

My Size Inc. insiders own 18.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.71%, with the float percentage being 16.78%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.51 million shares (or 2.12% of all shares), a total value of $0.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.46 million shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 1.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.23 million.