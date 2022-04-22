Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR)’s Stock Is Up 17.02%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s traded shares were 2.96 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.21% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the MTCR share is $4.84, that puts it down -929.79 from that peak though still a striking 17.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $20.58M, and the average trade volume was 1.97 million shares over the past three months.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. MTCR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.63.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) trade information

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) registered a -8.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.21% in intraday trading to $0.47 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.24%, and it has moved by -15.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.64%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 53.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, MTCR is trading at a discount of -112.77% off the target high and -112.77% off the low.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Metacrine Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) shares have gone down -87.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.02% against 0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.20% this quarter and then jump 12.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.80%. While earnings are projected to return -2.80% in 2022.

MTCR Dividends

Metacrine Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s Major holders

Metacrine Inc. insiders own 18.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.37%, with the float percentage being 36.18%. Artal Group S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.92 million shares (or 3.39% of all shares), a total value of $0.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.43 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 38068.0, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $50249.0.