Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) Is Decrease -47.77%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.50% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the MBII share is $2.01, that puts it down -118.48 from that peak though still a striking 40.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $161.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 995.06K shares over the past three months.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MBII has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) trade information

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) registered a -3.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.50% in intraday trading to $0.92 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.73%, and it has moved by -17.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.77%. The short interest in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) is 2.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.38, which implies an increase of 33.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.90 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, MBII is trading at a discount of -117.39% off the target high and 2.17% off the low.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) shares have gone up 2.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 9.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.75 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.77 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.72 million and $11.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.30% and then jump by 15.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.40%. While earnings are projected to return 30.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

MBII Dividends

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)’s Major holders

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. insiders own 1.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.21%, with the float percentage being 83.80%. Ardsley Advisory Partners is the largest shareholder of the company, while 101 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 18.34 million shares (or 10.35% of all shares), a total value of $13.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.96 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.34 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $1.69 million.