Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s traded shares were 1.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.09% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the LAC share is $41.56, that puts it down -52.07 from that peak though still a striking 56.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.84. The company’s market capitalization is $4.81B, and the average trade volume was 4.54 million shares over the past three months.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. LAC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) registered a -1.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.09% in intraday trading to $27.33 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.55%, and it has moved by -14.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 101.68%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.59, which implies an increase of 29.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.75 and $44.00 respectively. As a result, LAC is trading at a discount of -61.0% off the target high and 13.1% off the low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lithium Americas Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shares have gone up 5.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 128.00% against 9.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.30%. While earnings are projected to return 15.30% in 2022.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 04 and May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Lithium Americas Corp. insiders own 14.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.19%, with the float percentage being 23.75%. Himension Capital (Singapore) PTE Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 291 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.35 million shares (or 1.75% of all shares), a total value of $68.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.07 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $60.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF owns about 1.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.25 million, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $36.51 million.