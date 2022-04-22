Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Declined -44.22% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the recent session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s traded shares were 2.01 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.55% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the KC share is $50.02, that puts it down -1274.18 from that peak though still a striking 31.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.50. The company’s market capitalization is $900.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.41 million shares over the past three months.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) registered a 3.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.55% in intraday trading to $3.64 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.48%, and it has moved by -44.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.61%. The short interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is 7.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.62 day(s) to cover.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares have gone down -88.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.67% against 4.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $428.15 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $411.74 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $298.56 million and $280.64 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 43.40% and then jump by 46.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -12.90% in 2022.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited insiders own 53.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.66%, with the float percentage being 76.48%. First Trust Advisors Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.73 million shares (or 5.68% of all shares), a total value of $216.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.93 million shares, is of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s that is approximately 4.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $172.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF owns about 12.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $196.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.86 million, or about 1.18% of the stock, which is worth about $45.04 million.