Is UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the recent session, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s traded shares were 0.77 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.96% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the TIGR share is $29.93, that puts it down -610.93 from that peak though still a striking 36.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.68. The company’s market capitalization is $650.60M, and the average trade volume was 4.62 million shares over the past three months.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. TIGR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.27.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) registered a 0.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.96% in intraday trading to $4.21 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.49%, and it has moved by -35.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.25%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.01, which implies an increase of 39.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.40 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, TIGR is trading at a discount of -90.02% off the target high and -28.27% off the low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 72.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $44.12 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.90%. While earnings are projected to return -15.30% in 2022.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 24 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

UP Fintech Holding Limited insiders own 26.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.99%, with the float percentage being 21.69%. Two Sigma Investments, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.93 million shares (or 2.08% of all shares), a total value of $14.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.46 million shares, is of Two Sigma Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 1.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF owns about 0.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $1.8 million.