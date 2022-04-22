Is Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Hit More of the Losses Given A -268.12% Dip From High?

During the last session, Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s traded shares were 1.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.56% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the MTC share is $2.54, that puts it down -268.12 from that peak though still a striking 34.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $17.96M, and the average trade volume was 148.35K shares over the past three months.

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Mmtec Inc. (MTC) registered a 12.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.56% in intraday trading to $0.69 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.08%, and it has moved by 14.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.46%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return -39.20% in 2022.

MTC Dividends

Mmtec Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

Mmtec Inc. insiders own 43.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.82%, with the float percentage being 20.84%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.1 million shares (or 4.40% of all shares), a total value of $1.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 88687.0 shares, is of HRT Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 12794.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19394.0 market value.