Is Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s traded shares were 3.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.05% or -$0.54. The 52-week high for the MLCO share is $20.09, that puts it down -225.61 from that peak though still a striking 6.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.75. The company’s market capitalization is $2.96B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.12 million shares over the past three months.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) registered a -8.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.05% in intraday trading to $6.17 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.66%, and it has moved by -26.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.06%. The short interest in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is 9.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.58, which implies an increase of 46.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, MLCO is trading at a discount of -143.11% off the target high and -13.45% off the low.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares have gone down -46.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.52% against 7.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -47.20%. While earnings are projected to return 35.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.38%, with the float percentage being 42.38%. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 383 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 22.19 million shares (or 4.65% of all shares), a total value of $225.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.05 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 4.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $215.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 13.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $142.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.88 million, or about 1.86% of the stock, which is worth about $96.19 million.