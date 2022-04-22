Is International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -22.86% YTD?

During the last session, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s traded shares were 1.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.83% or -$2.16. The 52-week high for the IGT share is $32.95, that puts it down -47.76 from that peak though still a striking 31.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.20. The company’s market capitalization is $4.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.90 million shares over the past three months.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. IGT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.5.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) trade information

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) registered a -8.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.83% in intraday trading to $22.30 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.16%, and it has moved by -13.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.14%. The short interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is 3.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.99, which implies an increase of 41.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $63.00 respectively. As a result, IGT is trading at a discount of -182.51% off the target high and -7.62% off the low.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that International Game Technology PLC has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. International Game Technology PLC (IGT) shares have gone down -24.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 361.29% against 7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 308.30% this quarter and then drop -66.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.03 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.04 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $556.27 million and $1.01 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 84.30% and then jump by 2.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.40%. While earnings are projected to return 106.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.18% per annum.

IGT Dividends

International Game Technology PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for International Game Technology PLC is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.59 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s Major holders

International Game Technology PLC insiders own 51.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.61%, with the float percentage being 98.47%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 315 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.06 million shares (or 4.91% of all shares), a total value of $264.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.96 million shares, is of Boston Partners’s that is approximately 3.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $183.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund owns about 2.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.32 million, or about 1.13% of the stock, which is worth about $68.5 million.