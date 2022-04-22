Is Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -15.05% YTD?

During the recent session, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s traded shares were 1.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.37% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the IMUX share is $15.65, that puts it down -93.21 from that peak though still a striking 14.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.96. The company’s market capitalization is $241.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 236.62K shares over the past three months.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. IMUX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.76.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) trade information

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) registered a -0.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.37% in intraday trading to $8.10 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.49%, and it has moved by -28.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.38%. The short interest in Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) is 1.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54.50, which implies an increase of 85.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $71.00 respectively. As a result, IMUX is trading at a discount of -776.54% off the target high and -208.64% off the low.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Immunic Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Immunic Inc. (IMUX) shares have gone down -3.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.54% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -65.20% this quarter and then jump 52.80% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.40%. While earnings are projected to return -39.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.50% per annum.

IMUX Dividends

Immunic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s Major holders

Immunic Inc. insiders own 24.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.91%, with the float percentage being 67.52%. Omega Fund Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 118 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.79 million shares (or 6.81% of all shares), a total value of $15.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.37 million shares, is of RTW Investments LP’s that is approximately 5.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.43 million, or about 1.65% of the stock, which is worth about $4.04 million.