IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) On Thursday – Up 8.3 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s traded shares were 1.02 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.86% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the IRNT share is $47.50, that puts it down -1543.6 from that peak though still a striking 8.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.65. The company’s market capitalization is $285.21M, and the average trade volume was 5.55 million shares over the past three months.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) registered a -5.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.86% in intraday trading to $2.89 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.08%, and it has moved by -37.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.87%.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IronNet Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IronNet Inc. (IRNT) shares have gone down -72.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.36% against 3.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.85 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.48 million by the end of Apr 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -15.70% in 2022.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

IronNet Inc. insiders own 35.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.58%, with the float percentage being 47.15%. KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.0 million shares (or 6.77% of all shares), a total value of $102.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.88 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 4.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $66.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IronNet Inc. (IRNT) shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $12.86 million.