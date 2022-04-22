Investing In Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s traded shares were 1.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.61% or -$0.82. The 52-week high for the ENVX share is $39.48, that puts it down -296.39 from that peak though still a striking -7.43% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.70. The company’s market capitalization is $1.63B, and the average trade volume was 1.14 million shares over the past three months.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) registered a -7.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.61% in intraday trading to $9.96 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.94%, and it has moved by -34.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.17%.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enovix Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares have gone down -57.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.38% against 19.60.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $600k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $750k by the end of Mar 2022.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Enovix Corporation insiders own 20.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.38%, with the float percentage being 78.03%. Eclipse Ventures, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 158 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 17.58 million shares (or 12.11% of all shares), a total value of $479.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.47 million shares, is of Park West Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $340.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.29 million, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $35.17 million.