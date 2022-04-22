IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) Is Up 29.71% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -38.67% – What To Do Now

During the last session, IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)’s traded shares were 1.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.43% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the IMRA share is $9.29, that puts it down -573.19 from that peak though still a striking 29.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $37.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 435.82K shares over the past three months.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. IMRA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.69.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) trade information

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) registered a -1.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.43% in intraday trading to $1.38 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 30.19%, and it has moved by -31.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.72%. The short interest in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.25, which implies an increase of 67.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, IMRA is trading at a discount of -624.64% off the target high and 27.54% off the low.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IMARA Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IMARA Inc. (IMRA) shares have gone down -61.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.33% against 0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.20% this quarter and then drop -10.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 32.90% in 2022.

IMRA Dividends

IMARA Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 03 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)’s Major holders

IMARA Inc. insiders own 14.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.13%, with the float percentage being 76.48%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.39 million shares (or 16.69% of all shares), a total value of $17.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.02 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 15.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IMARA Inc. (IMRA) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 1.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.41 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $1.49 million.