How Will Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Look After It Drops -198.77% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s traded shares were 2.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.72% or -$0.5. The 52-week high for the FRSH share is $53.36, that puts it down -198.77 from that peak though still a striking 12.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.60. The company’s market capitalization is $5.05B, and the average trade volume was 2.85 million shares over the past three months.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. FRSH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) trade information

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) registered a -2.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.72% in intraday trading to $17.86 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.35%, and it has moved by -11.19% in 30 days.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Freshworks Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) shares have gone down -60.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 5.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100.04 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $106.24 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -278.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

FRSH Dividends

Freshworks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s Major holders

Freshworks Inc. insiders own 5.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.41%, with the float percentage being 83.09%. Steadview Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 120 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.06 million shares (or 8.46% of all shares), a total value of $159.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.1 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 5.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $107.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and AB Discovery Growth Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 4.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $143.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.49 million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $52.45 million.