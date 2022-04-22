How Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -47.67% YTD?

During the last session, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s traded shares were 1.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.76% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the BHG share is $17.93, that puts it down -896.11 from that peak though still a striking 5.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.71. The company’s market capitalization is $1.16B, and the average trade volume was 5.23 million shares over the past three months.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. BHG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.45.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) trade information

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) registered a -4.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.76% in intraday trading to $1.80 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.26%, and it has moved by -18.92% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.30, which implies an increase of 45.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, BHG is trading at a discount of -177.78% off the target high and -11.11% off the low.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bright Health Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) shares have gone down -78.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.30% against 7.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.08 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.53 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -648.20% in 2022.

BHG Dividends

Bright Health Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s Major holders

Bright Health Group Inc. insiders own 4.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.82%, with the float percentage being 69.15%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 218.21 million shares (or 34.73% of all shares), a total value of $1.78 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 64.65 million shares, is of Deer IX & Co. Ltd.’s that is approximately 10.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $527.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 4.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.92 million, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $31.97 million.