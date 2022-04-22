Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) Is Likely To Grow By 72.0% Or More

During the last session, Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s traded shares were 1.93 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.56% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the HCDI share is $3.75, that puts it down -67.41 from that peak though still a striking 25.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.67. The company’s market capitalization is $30.82M, and the average trade volume was 60.31K shares over the past three months.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. HCDI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) trade information

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) registered a 12.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.56% in intraday trading to $2.24 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.27%, and it has moved by -7.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.97%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 72.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, HCDI is trading at a discount of -257.14% off the target high and -257.14% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 119.80% in 2022.

HCDI Dividends

Harbor Custom Development Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

Harbor Custom Development Inc. insiders own 20.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.82%, with the float percentage being 17.38%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.45 million shares (or 3.04% of all shares), a total value of $1.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.41 million shares, is of Intellectus Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 2.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 1.40% of the stock, which is worth about $0.49 million.