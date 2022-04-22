Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Stock Dropped -36.66% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s traded shares were 2.5 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.97% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the GFAI share is $7.65, that puts it down -880.77 from that peak though still a striking 61.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $16.38M, and the average trade volume was 12.27 million shares over the past three months.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) registered a 0.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.97% in intraday trading to $0.78 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -31.62%, and it has moved by -36.66% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 61.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, GFAI is trading at a discount of -156.41% off the target high and -156.41% off the low.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Guardforce AI Co. Limited insiders own 37.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.53%, with the float percentage being 2.43%. Kepos Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.5 million shares (or 2.36% of all shares), a total value of $0.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Sabby Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.