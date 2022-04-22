GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Stock Dropped -6.62% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s traded shares were 1.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.48% or -$0.78. The 52-week high for the GDRX share is $48.05, that puts it down -188.59 from that peak though still a striking 19.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.44. The company’s market capitalization is $6.74B, and the average trade volume was 2.71 million shares over the past three months.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) registered a -4.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.48% in intraday trading to $16.65 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.39%, and it has moved by -6.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.60%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GoodRx Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) shares have gone down -63.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.53% against 7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 57.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $217.42 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $229.62 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $153.54 million and $160.43 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.60% and then jump by 43.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.00%. While earnings are projected to return 94.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 28.39% per annum.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

GoodRx Holdings Inc. insiders own 7.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.85%, with the float percentage being 86.12%. Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 254 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.79 million shares (or 10.90% of all shares), a total value of $360.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.52 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $226.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) shares are Hartford Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Hartford Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 2.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $92.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.82 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $74.81 million.