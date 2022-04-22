Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL): Can A Stock That’s Up 5.46% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s traded shares were 1.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.92% or -$1.52. The 52-week high for the GSL share is $30.02, that puts it down -24.25 from that peak though still a striking 46.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.95. The company’s market capitalization is $852.85M, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) trade information

Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) registered a -5.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.92% in intraday trading to $24.16 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.85%, and it has moved by -16.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 81.38%.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Global Ship Lease Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) shares have gone up 1.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.29% against 17.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 297.10% this quarter and then jump 406.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $126.97 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $135.87 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $69.97 million and $72.98 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 81.50% and then jump by 86.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.80%. While earnings are projected to return 117.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

GSL Dividends

Global Ship Lease Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Global Ship Lease Inc. is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s Major holders

Global Ship Lease Inc. insiders own 19.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.70%, with the float percentage being 62.68%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.59 million shares (or 7.13% of all shares), a total value of $61.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.31 million shares, is of Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 6.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $54.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF owns about 13919.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7930.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.18 million.