Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC): With The Stock Down -1.83 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s traded shares were 1.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $241.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.21% or -$18.73. The 52-week high for the GNRC share is $524.31, that puts it down -117.56 from that peak though still a striking -1.83% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $245.40. The company’s market capitalization is $16.41B, and the average trade volume was 834.44K shares over the past three months.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. GNRC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.41.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) trade information

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) registered a -7.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.21% in intraday trading to $241.00 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.10%, and it has moved by -25.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.08%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $440.82, which implies an increase of 45.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $350.00 and $556.00 respectively. As a result, GNRC is trading at a discount of -130.71% off the target high and -45.23% off the low.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Generac Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) shares have gone down -47.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.31% against 19.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.70% this quarter and then jump 7.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.03 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.06 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $761.08 million and $807.43 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.90% and then jump by 31.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.50%. While earnings are projected to return 55.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

GNRC Dividends

Generac Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s Major holders

Generac Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.66%, with the float percentage being 91.05%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,138 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.63 million shares (or 10.51% of all shares), a total value of $2.71 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.07 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.07 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $728.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.42 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $582.18 million.