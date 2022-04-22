For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s traded shares were 49.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.18% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the F share is $25.87, that puts it down -64.78 from that peak though still a striking 29.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.14. The company’s market capitalization is $63.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 57.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 83.65 million shares over the past three months.

Ford Motor Company (F) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. F has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.4.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

Ford Motor Company (F) registered a -2.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.18% in intraday trading to $15.70 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.23%, and it has moved by -8.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.49%. The short interest in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is 73.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.62, which implies an increase of 23.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, F is trading at a discount of -103.82% off the target high and 17.2% off the low.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ford Motor Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ford Motor Company (F) shares have gone down -2.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.61% against 6.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.60% this quarter and then drop -44.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $35.86 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.41 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $33.22 billion and $33.55 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.00% and then drop by -0.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.10%. While earnings are projected to return 363.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 74.15% per annum.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ford Motor Company is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.55 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Ford Motor Company insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.77%, with the float percentage being 54.92%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,944 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 298.63 million shares (or 7.59% of all shares), a total value of $6.2 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 270.18 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.61 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ford Motor Company (F) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 110.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.57 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 82.41 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $1.17 billion.