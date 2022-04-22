Following Its 52-Week Low, Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX)’S Share Price Rose 0.52% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -66.45%

During the recent session, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s traded shares were 8.11 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.26% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the RBLX share is $141.60, that puts it down -310.2 from that peak though still a striking 0.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.34. The company’s market capitalization is $21.60B, and the average trade volume was 25.08 million shares over the past three months.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) registered a -0.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.26% in intraday trading to $34.52 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.04%, and it has moved by -31.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.45%.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Roblox Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares have gone down -55.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.15% against 7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -36.40% this quarter and then jump 69.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 196.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $777.39 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $788.61 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $310.01 million and $504.61 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 150.80% and then jump by 56.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -111.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 1.10% per annum.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Roblox Corporation insiders own 5.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.96%, with the float percentage being 87.44%. Altos Ventures Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 797 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 82.78 million shares (or 16.04% of all shares), a total value of $8.54 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.56 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 7.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.18 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port owns about 8.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $658.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.37 million, or about 1.43% of the stock, which is worth about $556.9 million.