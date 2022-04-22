Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) Investing Potential Is $7.77

During the last session, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.06% or -$0.59. The 52-week high for the GSM share is $11.25, that puts it down -44.79 from that peak though still a striking 57.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.29. The company’s market capitalization is $1.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.47 million shares over the past three months.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. GSM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) registered a -7.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.06% in intraday trading to $7.77 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -4.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 114.64%. The short interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) is 1.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 44.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, GSM is trading at a discount of -80.18% off the target high and -80.18% off the low.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ferroglobe PLC has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) shares have gone up 1.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,500.00% against 17.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.70%. While earnings are projected to return 61.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

GSM Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Ferroglobe PLC insiders own 48.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.30%, with the float percentage being 63.04%. Rubric Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 102 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.0 million shares (or 5.34% of all shares), a total value of $87.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.01 million shares, is of Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC’s that is approximately 2.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $34.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) shares are American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Royce Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd owns about 1.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.17 million, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $10.16 million.