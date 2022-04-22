Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s traded shares were 0.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.87% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the XCUR share is $2.03, that puts it down -1094.12 from that peak though still a striking 17.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $22.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.55 million shares over the past three months.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) trade information

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) registered a -0.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.87% in intraday trading to $0.17 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.81%, and it has moved by -42.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.86%. The short interest in Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) is 0.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Exicure Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Exicure Inc. (XCUR) shares have gone down -85.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 79.17% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.10% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -88.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.25 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.5 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $140k and $1.64 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,507.10% and then jump by 52.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.90%. While earnings are projected to return -155.70% in 2022.

XCUR Dividends

Exicure Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s Major holders

Exicure Inc. insiders own 22.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.94%, with the float percentage being 61.57%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 55 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.6 million shares (or 19.39% of all shares), a total value of $1.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.33 million shares, is of Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited’s that is approximately 16.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Exicure Inc. (XCUR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $1.19 million.