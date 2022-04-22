During The Past Six Months, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Shares Took An -49.51% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s traded shares were 1.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.63% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the TOPS share is $2.57, that puts it down -229.49 from that peak though still a striking 10.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $31.41M, and the average trade volume was 911.14K shares over the past three months.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) registered a -15.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.63% in intraday trading to $0.78 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.30%, and it has moved by -26.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.83%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -52.96%. While earnings are projected to return 99.50% in 2022.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Top Ships Inc. insiders own 0.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.06%, with the float percentage being 1.07%. Cetera Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.28% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 89920.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 40167.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53422.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11220.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $14922.0.