During The Past Six Months, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Shares Took An -68.13% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the recent session, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s traded shares were 5.34 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.53% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the OPEN share is $25.33, that puts it down -253.77 from that peak though still a striking 13.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.16. The company’s market capitalization is $4.64B, and the average trade volume was 16.62 million shares over the past three months.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) registered a -4.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.53% in intraday trading to $7.16 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.38%, and it has moved by -19.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.86%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.50, which implies an increase of 53.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, OPEN is trading at a discount of -318.99% off the target high and -11.73% off the low.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Opendoor Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) shares have gone down -68.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -260.00% against 19.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 59.20% this quarter and then jump 62.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 184.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.14 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.34 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $248.89 million and $747.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,162.20% and then jump by 346.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -67.40%. While earnings are projected to return -138.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.20% per annum.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Opendoor Technologies Inc. insiders own 17.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.30%, with the float percentage being 77.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 399 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 45.92 million shares (or 7.50% of all shares), a total value of $942.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.42 million shares, is of SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD’s that is approximately 6.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $850.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 13.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $281.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.18 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $229.56 million.