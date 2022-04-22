Does Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SHIP) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s traded shares were 4.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.74% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the SHIP share is $1.59, that puts it down -40.71 from that peak though still a striking 31.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.77. The company’s market capitalization is $180.61M, and the average trade volume was 3.94 million shares over the past three months.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SHIP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) registered a -1.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.74% in intraday trading to $1.13 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.67%, and it has moved by -3.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.37%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.88, which implies an increase of 39.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.40 and $2.25 respectively. As a result, SHIP is trading at a discount of -99.12% off the target high and -23.89% off the low.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) shares have gone down -10.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.86% against 17.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 466.70% this quarter and then jump 800.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 143.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.15 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.76 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $21.31 million and $20.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 149.40% and then jump by 90.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.90%. While earnings are projected to return 139.40% in 2022.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.85 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. insiders own 7.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.65%, with the float percentage being 11.51%. Millennium Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.38 million shares (or 3.47% of all shares), a total value of $7.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.35 million shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 2.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF owns about 0.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 83333.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.