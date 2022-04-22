CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT): Is It Possible To Be Down -22.44% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s traded shares were 2.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.42% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the CBAT share is $5.10, that puts it down -321.49 from that peak though still a striking 18.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.99. The company’s market capitalization is $106.42M, and the average trade volume was 954.80K shares over the past three months.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) registered a -2.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.42% in intraday trading to $1.21 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -3.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.56%.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.58 million by the end of Jun 2011. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $50.42 million and $58.56 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.30%. While earnings are projected to return 54.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

CBAT Dividends

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. insiders own 39.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.32%, with the float percentage being 10.44%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.04 million shares (or 1.17% of all shares), a total value of $2.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.98 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 1.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) shares are First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund owns about 0.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 0.69% of the stock, which is worth about $1.24 million.