Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Is Worth Evaluating At $2.23

During the recent session, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s traded shares were 1.23 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.69% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the CTRM share is $5.87, that puts it down -163.23 from that peak though still a striking 55.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $190.26M, and the average trade volume was 2.79 million shares over the past three months.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) registered a 5.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.69% in intraday trading to $2.23 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.80%, and it has moved by 19.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.49%.

While earnings are projected to return 283.30% in 2022.

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Castor Maritime Inc. insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.17%, with the float percentage being 4.17%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.16 million shares (or 1.29% of all shares), a total value of $1.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.0 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 1.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.42 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 49703.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $82506.0 market value.