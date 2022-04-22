Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Given A -1470.59% drop From High?

During the last session, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.53% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the BTB share is $5.34, that puts it down -1470.59 from that peak though still a striking 17.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $15.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 669.24K shares over the past three months.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) trade information

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) registered a 5.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.53% in intraday trading to $0.34 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.35%, and it has moved by -6.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.29%. The short interest in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) is 1.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.60%. While earnings are projected to return -26.40% in 2022.

BTB Dividends

Bit Brother Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s Major holders

Bit Brother Limited insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.72%, with the float percentage being 0.72%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.40% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $87108.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 15078.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19450.0 market value.