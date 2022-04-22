Can NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -45.86% YTD?

During the recent session, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares were 28.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.36% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the NIO share is $55.13, that puts it down -210.94 from that peak though still a striking 26.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.01. The company’s market capitalization is $27.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 58.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 73.61 million shares over the past three months.

NIO Inc. (NIO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

NIO Inc. (NIO) registered a 3.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.36% in intraday trading to $17.73 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.01%, and it has moved by -21.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.66%. The short interest in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is 73.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $246.90, which implies an increase of 92.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $153.62 and $552.16 respectively. As a result, NIO is trading at a discount of -3014.27% off the target high and -766.44% off the low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NIO Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NIO Inc. (NIO) shares have gone down -56.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.14% against -0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then jump 57.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 120.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.55 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.81 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.03 billion and $1.23 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 50.70% and then jump by 46.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 57.20% in 2022, the next five years will return -0.15% per annum.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

NIO Inc. insiders own 0.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.12%, with the float percentage being 43.35%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 884 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 88.86 million shares (or 6.63% of all shares), a total value of $2.82 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 64.04 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.03 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NIO Inc. (NIO) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 31.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.22 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.79 million, or about 1.33% of the stock, which is worth about $701.26 million.