Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Fell -91911664.71%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the recent session, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s traded shares were 20.32 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.13% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the CEI share is $4.85, that puts it down -470.59 from that peak though still a striking 61.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $227.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 51.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 73.98 million shares over the past three months.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) registered a -7.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.13% in intraday trading to $0.85 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.59%, and it has moved by -1.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.28%. The short interest in Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) is 28.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.46 day(s) to cover.

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

Camber Energy Inc. insiders own 0.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.37%, with the float percentage being 3.40%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.08 million shares (or 2.03% of all shares), a total value of $19.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.53 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.36 million, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $5.19 million.