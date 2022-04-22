Boom Or Bust: Where Does Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.80% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the FFIE share is $17.48, that puts it down -342.53 from that peak though still a striking 6.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.71. The company’s market capitalization is $1.29B, and the average trade volume was 1.97 million shares over the past three months.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) registered a 1.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.80% in intraday trading to $3.95 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.02%, and it has moved by -31.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.31%.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. insiders own 46.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.61%, with the float percentage being 30.81%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 111 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.48 million shares (or 1.07% of all shares), a total value of $18.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.0 million shares, is of Park West Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 2.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.93 million, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $4.95 million.