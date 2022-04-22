Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD):The Stock Was Up 28.7 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s traded shares were 26.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.08% or -$1.03. The 52-week high for the GOLD share is $26.07, that puts it down -7.64 from that peak though still a striking 28.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.27. The company’s market capitalization is $43.47B, and the average trade volume was 22.99 million shares over the past three months.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) registered a -4.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.08% in intraday trading to $24.22 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.32%, and it has moved by -0.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.26%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Barrick Gold Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) shares have gone up 25.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.86% against 9.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -24.40% this quarter and then drop -5.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.18 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.26 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.54 billion and $3.28 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.10% and then drop by -0.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.10%. While earnings are projected to return -13.00% in 2022, the next five years will return -7.20% per annum.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Barrick Gold Corporation is 0.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

Barrick Gold Corporation insiders own 0.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.91%, with the float percentage being 61.24%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,147 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 88.94 million shares (or 5.00% of all shares), a total value of $1.69 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 64.79 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 3.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.17 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 75.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.44 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.86 million, or about 1.28% of the stock, which is worth about $419.93 million.