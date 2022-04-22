Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) Has Been Falling -79.66% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s traded shares were 5.12 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.01% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the ATER share is $26.18, that puts it down -475.38 from that peak though still a striking 53.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.10. The company’s market capitalization is $297.53M, and the average trade volume was 17.25 million shares over the past three months.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

Aterian Inc. (ATER) registered a -3.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.01% in intraday trading to $4.55 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.99%, and it has moved by 79.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.66%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Aterian Inc. (ATER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aterian Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aterian Inc. (ATER) shares have gone down -49.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 90.21% against 19.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 92.10% this quarter and then jump 86.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $46.71 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $67.87 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -61.20%. While earnings are projected to return -81.40% in 2022.

ATER Dividends

Aterian Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 04 and May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s Major holders

Aterian Inc. insiders own 10.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.42%, with the float percentage being 28.37%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.94 million shares (or 3.13% of all shares), a total value of $7.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.83 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aterian Inc. (ATER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 0.96% of the stock, which is worth about $1.94 million.