As The Stock Falls By -48.18% Year-To-Date, Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s traded shares were 1.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -23.04% or -$0.47. The 52-week high for the ELYS share is $6.72, that puts it down -328.03 from that peak though still a striking -24.84% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.96. The company’s market capitalization is $39.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 186.46K shares over the past three months.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) registered a -23.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -23.04% in intraday trading to $1.57 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.03%, and it has moved by -37.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.43%. The short interest in Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) is 0.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.8 day(s) to cover.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Elys Game Technology Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) shares have gone down -65.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.00% against 7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.90% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.71 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.9 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.58 million and $14.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.90% and then jump by 12.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.40%. While earnings are projected to return 22.00% in 2022.

ELYS Dividends

Elys Game Technology Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Major holders

Elys Game Technology Corp. insiders own 38.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.01%, with the float percentage being 3.29%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.55% of all shares), a total value of $0.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 73300.0 shares, is of Powell Investment Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.22 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 11486.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42153.0 market value.