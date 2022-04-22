As The Stock Falls By -45.24% Year-To-Date, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the recent session, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ)’s traded shares were 63.8 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 35.65% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the MITQ share is $27.31, that puts it down -1650.64 from that peak though still a striking 33.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $12.67M, and the average trade volume was 1.16 million shares over the past three months.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) trade information

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) registered a 35.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 35.65% in intraday trading to $1.56 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.53%, and it has moved by -4.17% in 30 days.

While earnings are projected to return -9.50% in 2022.

MITQ Dividends

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ)’s Major holders

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. insiders own 32.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.56%, with the float percentage being 2.32%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 64553.0 shares (or 0.61% of all shares), a total value of $0.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35978.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $75553.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 35978.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $73035.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10648.0, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $21615.0.