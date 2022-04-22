Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) On Thursday – Up 8.89 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.48% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the TCRT share is $3.73, that puts it down -728.89 from that peak though still a striking 8.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $102.29M, and the average trade volume was 2.21 million shares over the past three months.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) registered a -1.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.48% in intraday trading to $0.45 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.14%, and it has moved by -35.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.30%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.30, which implies an increase of 89.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $7.50 respectively. As a result, TCRT is trading at a discount of -1566.67% off the target high and -233.33% off the low.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) shares have gone down -72.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.51% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.00% this quarter and then jump 36.40% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.60%. While earnings are projected to return 3.70% in 2022.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 04 and May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 9.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.10%, with the float percentage being 65.63%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 222 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 16.76 million shares (or 7.76% of all shares), a total value of $18.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.15 million shares, is of MSD Partners, L.P.’s that is approximately 7.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 9.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.82 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $6.34 million.